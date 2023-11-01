Ashcroft says Missouri courts block the truth in ballot language debate

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft vowed to keep fighting for fair and accurate ballot language after the Western District Court of Appeals blocked his ballot summary language and for all practical purposes upheld a ruling by the lower court.

“Once again Missouri courts refused to allow the truth to be known. The Western District essentially approved the language that was entirely rewritten by Judge Beetem. Not only is the language misleading but it is categorically false,” said Ashcroft.

“The circuit court’s opinion admits the real issue is about abortion. The Western District today continued to gloss over the issue in its affirmation. We stand by our language and believe it fairly and accurately reflects the scope and magnitude of each petition.”

Through an Entry of Appearance filed with the Kansas City based court, Ashcroft was a representative on the legal team arguing the case alongside counsel from the attorney general’s office.

Ashcroft plans to appeal the decision and said, “My office will continue the fight to preserve an accurate summary for Missouri voters.”

