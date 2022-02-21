Arts Alive to host cookie decorating class

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

As an expansion of “Arts Alive” promotions, the local organization plans to hold a spring class in decorating cookies.

Arts Alive President Dan Maxey explains the group wants it to be known that the arts include more than the typical musical or theatrical presentations, thus, the cookie decorating class to be held on Sunday, March 13th will have a Saint Patrick’s Day theme.

Registrations are limited to the first dozen individuals who pay the cost of $25 per person. It’s requested the participants be of age 14 and older. The cost includes a half dozen cookies and the icing kit for decorating. This class will be taught by Lauren Dannar. Persons may register by sending an email to Trisha Sharp of Trenton.

That email address is [email protected]. The organization has set a deadline for reservations of February 28th.

The March 13th cookie decorating class is from 2 until 4 pm that afternoon at The Space, on Main Street, in downtown Trenton.

