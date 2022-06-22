Art’s Alive to hold meeting regarding musical “Hats”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Art’s Alive announces area students entering grades 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th are invited to participate in a musical “HATS” by John Jacobson and John Higgins.

There will be an informational meeting for parents on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the North 65 Center in Trenton.

Rehearsals will be held in the Hoover Theater at the Grundy County Jewitt Norris Library beginning on Monday, July 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the performance for the public to be on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Ticket information and performance location will be announced at a later date. The musical will be directed by Shani Kinney, with Madeline Cotton, Laurie Bonta, and others assisting.

Parents with questions or unable to attend the meeting on Sunday, 6-26-2022 may contact Shani Kinney by email at [email protected] or may call 660-359-7003.