“Art in the Garden” brings music, art to The Gardens in Chillicothe

Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery is hosting a one-of-a-kind “Art in the Garden” experience on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at The Gardens at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Gardens are a three-acre green space in a prairie-style setting, located behind the medical center among beautifully landscaped hospital grounds (2799 N. Washington St., Chillicothe, MO).

Art in the Garden will feature an array of arts and music from local Chillicothe resident and cellist Zebulon Yoko, St. Joseph jazz duo Bard Eclectic (Jason Baskin) and Carlos Ferreyra, and internationally renowned guitarist Anthony Glise.

With nine diplomas from seven countries, 14 CDs, countless awards, and being the only American-born guitarist to win First Prize at the International Toscanini Competition in Italy, Anthony Glise is one of the most active guitarists and composers today. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and throughout Europe. Stateside, Anthony has been president of the Missouri Music Hall of Fame and is the only guitarist awarded Individual Artist of the Year by the Missouri Arts Council (2006). His 14 CDs/DVDs have international distribution in over 40 countries and have consistently received five-star reviews in magazines. His recordings feature traditional and original compositions (solo, chamber, choral, orchestral, and ballet). His first solo album, Overview, was chosen as one of the year’s Top-5 Classical Releases by Vienna Life Magazine (Austria).

Fluent in English, French, and German, two of Anthony’s 11 published books (Classical Guitar Pedagogy and The Guitar in History and Performance Practice) have become standard texts in universities and conservatories worldwide. In 2006, Anthony was elected to the French committee, Domaine Musique, to help develop relations between French composers and major film directors. He is the only non-French ever invited to this prestigious council, leading to commissions to compose music for documentaries and films in the US, Europe, Cuba, Brazil, China, and Japan. The British publisher Ashley-Mark included him in their lexicon as one of the Top-10 Living Classical Guitarists. Anthony founded and directed the St. Joseph International Guitar Festival (US) for 11 years. His other festival directorships include Six Strings and the Spirit (France), sponsored by the Catholic order Communauté du Chemin Neuf. Glise currently lives part-time in Northern France and part-time in the US. Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery is honored to have him perform at Art in the Garden.

“In addition to having such a talented guitarist play at Cultural Corner’s event, we have the pleasure to hear the musical stylings of Bard Eclectic and Carlos Ferreyra, too,” says Executive Director Samantha Halter.

Bard Eclectic is the creative output of multi-instrumental composer-performer-educator Jason Baskin, based in Saint Joseph, Missouri. He holds degrees in music and English with a focus on percussion performance, composition, creative writing, German, and pedagogy. Notable accomplishments include an unpublished collection of drum set transcriptions for Danny Carey’s studio recordings with Tool, winning a percussionist position with the 2003 Mid-America Productions National Wind Ensemble, and premiering a movement of his percussion ensemble piece Pa Qua in the 2008 soundSCAPE Music Festival in Pavia, Italy. With versatile experiences in classical music, theatre, jazz, rock groups, and solo recitals, he remains an active performer and composer with over a hundred completed compositions. Many of these are available through Amalgam Publishing, for which he acts as chief editor and joint proprietor. In addition to freelancing, he currently performs in his creative project Bard Eclectic and as the drummer for the improv metal group Grimace’s Orifice. He has taught music in various settings from kindergarten to college and maintains lesson studios in Saint Joseph and Kansas City.

Accompanying Bard Eclectic is Carlos Ferreyra, a woodwind specialist based in Kansas City, Missouri. He has brought his versatile musicianship to audiences in the KC area since 2010. With broad interests in traditions ranging from classical European and Indian to funk and the folk music of his native Uruguay, Carlos finds his most personal expression in jazz. Drawing inspiration from great standards by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Miles Davis, he has honed his craft in Kansas City and New Orleans. He has studied at Missouri Western State University and internationally in Spain. Current and past projects include the Ferreyra & Wray Jazz Duo, Troy Sawyer and the Elements, Bate Bunda, Quattro Sonic, Gas Station Boudin, The Souveneers, Bard Eclectic, Jeff Lux & Friends, and Indigo Jazz. He has shared playbills with performers such as Brandon Jenkins, Mike Dillon, Flogging Molly, Three Blind Mice, Split Lip Rayfield, and Mountain Sprout.

The first music to delight your ears as you enter The Gardens will be played by cellist Zeb Yoko. Originally from Dubuque, Iowa, and currently residing in Chillicothe, Zeb began playing cello in elementary school and has been playing for over twenty years. He was an Iowa All-State musician in high school and continued performing at Truman State University, where he played in the symphony for four years. He also played with the classic rock band Kansas on their collegiate symphony tour. While earning a master’s degree in science, he played with the North Dakota State University orchestra. Currently, Zeb is a science teacher at Chillicothe High School, principal cellist with the Marshall Philharmonic of Marshall, Missouri, and provides cello lessons upon request.

Adding to the splendor of music, plein air artists will be practicing their crafts throughout The Gardens. Actors from Chillicothe Theatre Co. will be walking around and portraying famous artists. Young Ballet Arts Center dancers will perform a routine. Photographers will be set up for attendees to have their pictures professionally taken. A communal canvas will be on display for guests to interact with, and there will be an exhibition highlighting local artists’ works. Appetizers and non-alcoholic refreshments will be provided, and beer and wine will be available for purchase at a cash bar.

“Cultural Corner is thrilled to host an event with a diverse group of talents in various forms of the arts,” says Samantha Halter, Director of Cultural Corner. “This will truly be a unique and unforgettable experience that we hope will bring more community to the arts in Chillicothe.”

This is a 21 and over adult event. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by calling the gallery at 660-240-5022, emailing [email protected], stopping by Cultural Corner (located at 424 Locust, Chillicothe, MO, open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.), or by purchasing from any Cultural Corner board member. In case of rain, the event will be held the following Sunday, June 16.

This project is funded in part by a Ghost Light Project award from the Missouri Arts Council, in partnership with the Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies, a grant from the Chillicothe Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, and sponsored by Green Hills Golf Course, Mel Gregg Insurance, and Hedrick Medical Center.

All funds raised during this event will benefit Cultural Corner, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and are tax-deductible. Cultural Corner’s mission is to educate, encourage, and inspire the community in the development of art by providing a dynamic and supportive venue for exhibits, and to foster the creative process through workshops and instruction.

