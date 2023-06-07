Arrest made in Chillicothe child neglect case linked to reported overdose

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department and Chillicothe Emergency Services responded to the 400 block of St. Louis Street at approximately 8:00 am Tuesday in reference to a reported overdose.

E-911 Dispatch also received information during the call that a minor child was left unattended at a business in the same area by an unidentified male who later fled the scene. Officers continued the investigation into the overdose and began a child neglect investigation. Police Sergeant Cody Dysart says officers later identified a suspect and applied for a Livingston County arrest warrant. A man was located and arrested on alleged child neglect charges.

Officers and detectives are continuing to investigate possible narcotics delivery. Chillicothe Police noted the male had an unknown substance on his person at the time of his arrest.

A felony charge has been filed in Livingston County on 30-year-old Dustin Lee Ritchie of Chillicothe. The charge is first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk. Bond is $5,000 cash. Conditions include drug patches and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

Chillicothe officers met Tuesday with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team as a follow-up to the fatality crash on May 26th at Mitchell Road and Business Highway 36. Information was collected and the accident investigation is continuing.

On Tuesday evening, Chillicothe officers responded to the 1200 block of 3rd Street for a reported suicidal individual. Dysart said police took the person into protective custody with later transport for mental treatment.

