Arrest in Caldwell County ends in multiple charges, including 3 counts of assault on law enforcement

Local News October 20, 2019 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City, Kansas man in Caldwell County last Thursday night on several allegations, including three counts of misdemeanor assault on law enforcement.

Thirty-three year old Jeremy Beebe was also accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony resisting arrest by flight, careless and imprudent driving, speeding, and no seat belt.

Beebe has been charged with felony stealing—motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a bond of $15,000 cash only and was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Post Views: 125
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News