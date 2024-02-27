Arrest and surrender in Grundy County linked to outstanding warrants

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported that one man was arrested and another turned himself in on Monday on capias warrants.

The Highway Patrol arrested 57-year-old Jace Norman Baker of Spickard on a capias warrant for felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Baker of operating a motor vehicle on Highway 6 in April 2023 while under the influence of alcohol.

Court records show he was convicted in Yakima County Circuit Court of Washington in March 2007 and January 1998 of DWI. He was also convicted in Yakima County Circuit Court in May 2007 of unlawful possession of a firearm and in January 1986 of larceny.

Forty-two-year-old Shawn Alan Wells of Saint Joseph turned himself in on a capias warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on a felony non-support charge, with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only.

Court documents accuse Wells of failing to provide adequate support for his three minor children, for whom he was legally obligated to provide such support. He allegedly failed to make his ordered child support payment in January 2021 and had a child support arrearage in excess of 12 months of court-ordered child support totaling $28,452.98.

Baker and Wells are scheduled to appear in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 14th.

