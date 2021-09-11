Arm wrestling tournament to be featured at Calamity Jane Days in Princeton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An arm wrestling tournament will be held during Calamity Jane Days in Princeton next week. Registration will be in the Fair Building Show Arena September 18th from 11 to 1 o’clock, and the tournament will begin at 2 o’clock.

There will be men’s left and right hand, novice, and pro as well as six weight classes. The cost for the men is $20 per hand. Ladies classes will include left and right hand for $15 per hand. There will also be children’s and teens classes in three age groups for $10 per hand. Super matches will also be held.

First through third place prizes will be awarded in each class. The overall winner for the left and right hand prize will receive a championship diamond ring.

Entrants into the competition will get their name into a drawing for gift baskets.

T-shirt sales will be available.

Several big-name arm wrestlers are to be at the tournament at Calamity Jane Days September 18th.

Contacts for more information are Kenny Thomas at 660-359-7237 and Rachel Thomas at 660-953-0102.

