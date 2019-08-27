Area youth participate in MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit

Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit. Points for the circuit could be earned from nineteen different shows held across Missouri. An awards presentation was conducted to conclude the program August 7 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. Over $18,000 in cash and prizes were awarded to the winners in various categories.

Winners, by town, are:

Tucker Burtch – Chillicothe – 1st place Hampshire Barrows

Cole Gutshall – Chillicothe – 5th place in Overall Gilts, 1st place in Duroc Gilts

Remington Isaacs – Chillicothe – 4th place in Duroc Gilts, 7th place in Crossbred Gilts

Riggin Isaacs – Chillicothe – 4th place in Crossbred Barrows, 5th place in Junior Showmanship

Connor Keithley – Chillicothe – 9th place in Overall Barrows, 2nd place in Duroc Barrows, 3rd place in Yorkshire Barrows, 10th place in Crossbred Barrows

Kaylee Lewis – Chillicothe – 5th place in Chester White Gilts

Hattie Bradford – Gallatin – 5th place in OPB Gilts, 5th place in Spotted Gilts

Calvin Grady – Gallatin – 2nd place in Hereford Gilts, 9th place in Crossbred Gilts

Brayde Adam – Lathrop – 3rd place in Chester White Gilts, 6th place in Crossbred Gilts

Kade Jackson – Lathrop – 3rd place in Berkshire Gilts, 4th place in Yorkshire Gilts, 3rd place in Novice Showmanship

Kaycee Vandiver – McFall – 5th place in Crossbred Barrows, 8th place in Crossbred Gilts

Clayton Moore – Milan – 10th place in Overall Barrows, 2nd place in Yorkshire Barrows, 5th place in Yorkshire Gilts, 3rd place in Senior Showmanship

Addy Henke – Princeton – 2nd place in Berkshire Gilts

Eli Henke – Princeton – 1st place in Hereford Gilts

Mikaylee Henke – Princeton – 2nd place in OPB Gilts

Brylee Williams – Princeton – 2nd place in Overall Barrows, 1st place in Spotted Barrows, 4th in place in Yorkshire Barrows, 8th place in Crossbred Barrows

Cash Honeycutt – Richmond – 1st place in Poland China Gilts, 2nd place in Hampshire Barrows

Coy Honeycutt – Richmond – 1st place in Chester White Barrows, 4th place in Chester White Gilts

Drew Welch – Sheridan – 5th place in Duroc Gilts

Tate Welch – Sheridan – 3rd place in Overall Gilts, 1st place in Chester White Gilts, 4th place in Poland China Gilts, 5th place in Spotted Barrows, 4th place in Senior Showmanship:

Colton Ogle – Stewartsville – 4th place in Duroc Barrows, 4th place in Spotted Gilts, 5th place in Novice Showmanship

Jaiden Rodenberg – Wheeling – 2nd place in Poland China Gilts, 4th place in Berkshire Barrows, 3rd place in Junior Showmanship

Macie Rodenberg – Wheeling – 4th place in Berkshire Gilts, 2nd place in Novice Showmanship

For complete results, visit the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit website.

Premium sponsors for this year’s Circuit included Heimer Hampshires and Show Stock Outfitters. Funds were also raised through advertising in the official pocket guide and two benefit auctions.

This year, 197 members participated in the program, accumulating points from nineteen shows held across Missouri. Points could be earned in each of the following breeds for both market barrows and breeding gilts: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire, OPB and Crossbred. Points were also earned for members who participated in one of four Showmanship divisions.

Prizes were awarded to the top five finishers in each breed for both market barrows and breeding gilts and in each Showmanship division. The top ten were awarded in the crossbred division. Prizes were also awarded to the top ten exhibitors in both the overall barrow and overall gilt categories.