Area Youth Benefit Fund Dinner-Auction, Golf Tournament slated for August 17 and 19th

The 27th Annual Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Area Youth Benefit Fund (AYBF) dinner/auction and golf tournament will be held in mid- August.

The dinner & auction will be held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge on Saturday, August 17, 2019, co-sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center. A reception will begin that evening at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. A silent auction will be held throughout the reception and the dinner. Just after 7 p.m., the main auction will begin. Those in attendance will have a chance to enter a reverse raffle (winner will be the last number drawn) with a fabulous prize awarded at the end of the dinner. Tickets are $25.00 per person.

A wide variety of items will be sold in the silent auction. There will be multiple tables, each grouped with a different minimum bid ($1.00, $25.00, $50.00). The list of main auction items also continues to grow daily.

To make a tax-deductible donation of any amount to the charity, please call Farmers’ Electric Cooperative at 660-646-4281. Committee members will also gladly pick up any donation. Tickets for the dinner are currently being sold by AYBF committee members.

The golf tournament will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Green Hills Golf Course. For the 21st consecutive year, Pepsi-Cola Bottling of Chillicothe will be co-sponsoring the AYBF golf tournament. Every golfer who plays in the three-person (best shot) scramble tournament will receive a Nike polo shirt, a sleeve of golf balls, and more! The entry fee of $300 per team covers cart rental, green fees, mulligans, lunch, prizes, and registration gifts. Corporate sponsor golf teams ($375) also receive three banquet tickets, plus recognition at the dinner-auction, golf tournament and on the Cooperative’s web site.

You can register a golf team, become a hole sponsor, or buy banquet tickets–all with just a few clicks of your mouse. Go to www.fec-co.com and click on “Register Golf Team” or “Ticket Purchase.” Call the Cooperative if you have any questions.

In 1993, Farmers’ Electric Cooperative established the AYBF to provide financial assistance toward the payment of medical bills for children 18 years of age and younger. The fund is designed to assist families with children who have been ill or injured and, as a result, the parents are experiencing financial hardships due to high medical expenses or deductible.

To date, the AYBF has donated $808,095.86 to 700 area families. The fund operates in the counties of Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Linn, Livingston, and Ray. A family does not have to be a Member of the Cooperative to apply for financial assistance.

For more information about the Area Youth Benefit Fund or its fundraising events, please call the office at 660-646-4281 or 1-800-279-0496.

For Ticket or Donation Information

Committee members for this year’s events are: Gina Truesdell, Tony Clark, Mary Bryan, Dan Bryan, Rod Cotton, Stan Hayward, Anne Anderson, Jordan Ferguson, Jennie Tipton, Kate Lambert, Jennifer Lovell, Staci Baker, Natalie Leamer, Cheri Kincade, Joe Hardie, Kinnison McKay, Megan Meyers, Darla Shipley, and Chasity Anderson.