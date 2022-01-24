Area Teachers and Voice of Democracy essay winners honored at VFW District meeting in Carrollton

Essay winners and teachers were honored at the VFW District One meeting held Saturday in Carrollton.

Voice of Democracy Essay winners were 1st place Rhea Krumpelman of Marceline R-5 High School, 2nd Place Mason Morris of Princeton R-5 High School, and 3rd place Abby Jones of the Tina-Avalon High School.

Patriots Pen Essay winners were 1st place Katie Lynch of Gallatin Middle School, 2nd place Aubryanna Allen of the Lawson Middle School, and 3rd place Grace Mitchell of Princeton Middle School.

Teacher Awards went to Jennie Phipps of the Lawson Elementary School, Courtney Trusler of the Richmond Middle School, and Tom Pierce at Orrick High School.

