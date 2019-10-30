Area students to receive American FFA Degree at convention in Indianapolis

The National FFA convention Thursday through Saturday in Indianapolis. Many students from Trenton and the surrounding area will be presented with the American FFA Degree on Saturday which is the highest individual honor for members.

The Trenton FFA chapter will have six recipients: Paydn Gibson, Jasper Hansen, Emily Kasinger, Tyler Kidd, Hannah Persell, and Jayden Roeder.

Princeton members to receive the national degree are Vivian Allen, Chandler Anderson, and Lauren Cox. North Mercer will be represented by Grey Porter.

From other schools, National FFA degrees go to Katie Blanchard of Newtown Harris; Collin Beck of Gallatin; Danyelle High and Camden Williams of Green City; Amy McLaughlin and Joel Sporleader of Putnam County; and there are seven recipients from Milan: Conner Bankus, Roger Long, Kenna Michael, Cooper Sanders, Breanna Sawyer, Erin Sayre, and Kati Stafford. Meadville will have five: Jessica Gibson, Audrey Martin, Joel Martin, Emily Meneely, and Johnathon Shiflett.

The Chillicothe FFA is scheduled to have 15 members receive the national degree. Marley Anderson, McKenzie Anderson, Clarence Boon, Elena Boon, Kaylie Ann Campbell, Austin Case, Liberty Cox, and Eric Davis. Others from Chillicothe are Emilee Haley, Benjamin Hayen, Molly Jones, Cameron Moore, Lane Peters, Christian Reed, and Olivia Shipp.

