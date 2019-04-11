Area students selected to participate in Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Academy

Several area high school sophomores were recently selected as part of a group of 30 to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy.

Students selected for the 2019 class include Ada Fox of Galt, Seth Hansen of Chillicothe, and Rylee Johnson of Laredo. The selected students will convene at the Missouri Department of Agriculture June 3rd before traveling to Springfield for the week.

The students will visit agriculture businesses and learn about various career opportunities, including in agribusiness, animal health, farming, ranching.

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn says the “most valuable thing” in developing the next generation of the agriculture workforce is to share a wide variety of careers with students that may interest them. The students selected “have proven themselves to be some of the highest achieving students in agriculture”.

The Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded more than 930 students through an application and interview process since 1988. Eligible students must come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4-H.