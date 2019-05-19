Area students receive scholarships from GRM Networks

GRM Networks has selected 6 area students to receive $5,500 in scholarship monies through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program.

The selected students are:

Riley James Dawson Still, Gilman City, MO will receive $1,500

Chet Spire, Parnell, MO will receive $1,000

Garrett AP Clark, Jamesport, MO will receive $1,000

Kallie Alisha Kinney, Davis City, IA will receive $750

Katherine Olivia Greenwood, Lamoni, IA will receive $750

Amber Rae White, Conception Junction, MO will receive $500

GRM Networks began the scholarship program in 2016 to support high school seniors with a goal of attending college. All awardees will receive their monies after

their first college semester, and upon proof of maintaining a 2.0-grade point average.