Area students participate in Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE program

Hope Ellsworth of Cainsville and Naomi Thomsen of Eagleville, were among the 103 high school students from across Missouri who participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE (Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience) program. The conference was held on July 17-19, 2019, in Jefferson City. They were sponsored by the Grundy Electric Cooperative, Trenton.

Each year in July, an action-filled three days provides high school students opportunities to learn first-hand what it is like to be involved in politics, the cooperative form of business and being a leader. The program included nationally known speakers and time at the Missouri State Capitol learning how a bill goes through the process to become a law.

To learn more about electric cooperatives, the group was divided up into teams that competed in various events like the “build a cooperative” game. Another highlight was hearing from the Rachel’s Challenge Organization. Rachel’s family and friends speak to youth around the world about Rachel’s legacy of being a positive role model to everyone she met in life. Students also toured the Winston Churchill Museum in Fulton, MO and saw a live powerline demonstration at Callaway Electric Cooperative.

The CYCLE program is in its 16th year and is a recipient of the National Community Youth Service award for the top youth program among all electric cooperatives in the country.

Miss Ellsworth is the daughter of Dusty Ellsworth and Summer Richardson and Miss Thomsen is the daughter of Allen and Autumn Thomsen.

For more information about AMEC youth programs, contact coordinator Chris Massman at cmassman@amec.org or go to The Association of Missouri Electric Coops website.