Area students earn awards to be presented at National FFA Convention

While Trenton FFA member Teresa Yoder is a finalist for a National Proficiency Award, she’s not the only candidate from our area in competition for a national award. Yoder is among four from across the country competing for an ag processing award.

Addison Burns of Gallatin is a national finalist for proficiency in agriscience research. Kylynn Mallen of Cameron is a national finalist in nursery operations, Amelia Liebhart of the Bucklin FFA Chapter is a national finalist in the category for diversified livestock.

Other FFA members have earned gold, silver, and bronze proficiency awards.

Receiving gold are Mardee Sadowsky of North Harrison at Eagleville in beef production; Riley Bransetter of Green City in landscape management; and Jacob Butler of Cameron in swine production. Chillicothe FFA member William Cramer received a silver proficiency award in diversified ag production.

Winning bronze proficiency awards from this area were Colton Peel of Chillicothe in diversified horticulture; Justice Fry of Gallatin in-home or community development; Dustin Davies of Braymer in poultry production; and Tanner Hermanson of Cameron in ag mechanics design fabrication.

National FFA Chapter three-star awards have been earned by Braymer, Bucklin, and Trenton – meaning they rank among the top ten percent of the chapters in Missouri.

Trenton is listed 27th and Chillicothe 32nd in the FFA Chapter rankings.

