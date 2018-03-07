Area students compete in FFA judging events in Hamilton

Students from area high schools competed Tuesday in FFA judging events held in Hamilton.

Winning first place as a team in livestock judging was Princeton. The highest ranked individual judges from Princeton were Logan Krohn and Soyer Wimer who finished first and second. North Harrison of Eagleville was second among teams.

For the soils judging, Gilman City won first with Hamilton in second place. Gilman City students took honors as the top three individual judges. They were in order Riley Still, Garret Clark, and Jacob Burnett.

