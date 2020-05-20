Area students chosen to participate in Missouri Agribusiness Academy

Thirty high school sophomores have been selected to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Area students selected include Clara Leamer of Chillicothe, Katherine Rogers of Bethany, Colton Roy of Gilman City, and Rebecca Urich of Laredo. They will spend time throughout the year exploring various segments of Missouri agriculture.

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn says the “students are a bright spot in Missouri agriculture and represent the promise of our next generation.” It is hoped the academy “will further develop their leadership skills and introduce them to new career opportunities in agriculture.”

The Department of Agriculture is exploring virtual avenues for professional and leadership development during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Missouri Agribusiness Academy will also work to bring students together for tours of agriculture businesses, guest speaker presentations, and visits with agriculture leaders, as social distancing measures allow, to learn about career opportunities in agribusiness, animal health, farming, and ranching.

The Missouri Agribusiness Academy has graduated more than 960 students since 1988 through a competitive application and interview process. Students must come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4-H to be eligible.

