Area students are winners in FFA proficiency categories; finalists for proficiency awards

Two FFA members in Mercer County are national finalists this year for proficiency awards. Others from chapters at Trenton and Gallatin are listed as winners of medals in their proficiency areas.

Brylee Williams of the Princeton FFA Chapter is among four finalists across the country for a national award in swine production entrepreneurship.

Zach Main of the North Mercer FFA Chapter is among four finalists in the country for a national award in another category: swine production placement.

Winners of proficiency awards are announced at the national FFA convention in late October. The 93rd annual convention is October 28th through 31st.

The FFA convention website shows a member of the Trenton FFA Chapter, Mackenzie McAtee is a silver medal winner in agriculture sales placement.

It also lists Addison Burns and Hayden Jumps from Gallatin as gold medal recipients while Tom Crouse of Gallatin receives a silver medal. Burns award was in agricultural research animal systems. Jumps honor comes in turfgrass management. And the award for Crouse is in equine science entrepreneurship.

Among other news items, the Braymer FFA chapter is among ten across the nation recognized as a “model of excellence” national finalist. Receiving status as a three-star national chapter award winner, from this area, are FFA chapters at Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Braymer.

