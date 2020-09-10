Area students are winners in FFA proficiency categories; finalists for proficiency awards

Local News September 10, 2020September 10, 2020 John Anthony
Missouri FFA Jacket with emblem

Two FFA members in Mercer County are national finalists this year for proficiency awards. Others from chapters at Trenton and Gallatin are listed as winners of medals in their proficiency areas.

Brylee Williams of the Princeton FFA Chapter is among four finalists across the country for a national award in swine production entrepreneurship.

Zach Main of the North Mercer FFA Chapter is among four finalists in the country for a national award in another category: swine production placement.

Winners of proficiency awards are announced at the national FFA convention in late October. The 93rd annual convention is October 28th through 31st.

The FFA convention website shows a member of the Trenton FFA Chapter, Mackenzie McAtee is a silver medal winner in agriculture sales placement.

It also lists Addison Burns and Hayden Jumps from Gallatin as gold medal recipients while Tom Crouse of Gallatin receives a silver medal. Burns award was in agricultural research animal systems. Jumps honor comes in turfgrass management. And the award for Crouse is in equine science entrepreneurship.

Among other news items, the Braymer FFA chapter is among ten across the nation recognized as a “model of excellence” national finalist. Receiving status as a three-star national chapter award winner, from this area, are FFA chapters at Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Braymer.

John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.