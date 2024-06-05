Area schools to receive EPA funding to purchase clean school buses

Share To Your Social Network

The Biden-Harris administration announced the recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, funded by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda.

The rebates will help selectees purchase 56 clean school buses in 18 school districts across Missouri. The program will also help Missouri accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and replace existing school buses, which have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.

The 18 Missouri school districts are:

Academie Lafayette has been selected to receive $1,380,000 in rebate funding to purchase four clean school buses.

Affton School District has been selected to receive $200,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Campbell R-II School District has been selected to receive $710,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Crawford County R-1 School District has been selected to receive $1,380,000 in rebate funding to purchase four clean school buses.

Kennett School District #39 has been selected to receive $730,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Knob Noster R-VIII School District has been selected to receive $1,200,000 in rebate funding to purchase six clean school buses.

Lamar R-1 School District has been selected to receive $200,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Lewis County C-1 School District has been selected to receive $690,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Madison C-3 School District has been selected to receive $345,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

New Haven School District has been selected to receive $200,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Newtown-Harris R-III School District has been selected to receive $345,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Normandy Schools Collaborative has been selected to receive $1,725,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

Portageville School District has been selected to receive $690,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Potosi R-III School District has been selected to receive $3,450,000 in rebate funding to purchase 10 clean school buses.

Princeton R-V School District has been selected to receive $1,725,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

Scotland County R-1 School District has been selected to receive $730,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Scott County Central School District has been selected to receive $690,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Worth County R-III School District has been selected to receive $1,725,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

In September 2023, the EPA announced the availability of at least $500 million for its 2023 Clean School Bus (CSB) rebates. Given the overwhelming demand, including in low-income communities, tribal nations, and U.S. territories, EPA doubled the amount of available funding to nearly $1 billion.

