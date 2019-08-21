Classes began at several area school districts on Wednesday and are reporting enrollment numbers.

Pleasant View R-6 reports a total opening day enrollment of 127 for preschool through eighth grade which is 12 more students than the first day last school year. Preschool accounts for 20 of the students, kindergarten and fourth grade have 15 students each. The smallest class is eighth grade with three.

Spickard R-2 reports the first-day enrollment of 23 in kindergarten through sixth grade which is down four from last year. The largest class at Spickard is fourth grade with five students and the smallest class is third grade with one.

Gilman City R-4 reports its enrollment is 139 in preschool through 12th grade which is three fewer students than last year’s first-day enrollment. There are 16 students in preschool, seventh and eighth grades each have 15 students and twelfth grade is the smallest class with three.

Gallatin R-5 reports total first-day enrollment of 549, which is down by 36 compared to last year’s first day. One hundred ninety-nine students are enrolled at the elementary school in kindergarten through fourth grade, 171 at the middle school in fifth through eighth grades, and 179 at the high school in ninth through 12th grades. Ninth grade is the largest class at Gallatin with 55 and the smallest is third grade with 35 students.

Newtown-Harris R-3 reports an enrollment of 64, which is down 13 students. There are 29 students in kindergarten through sixth grade and 35 in seventh through 12th grades. The largest grade at Newtown-Harris is eighth grade with 10 students and the smallest grade is first with one student.

Princeton R-5 reports a first-day enrollment total of 344 students in kindergarten through 12th grades which is a decrease of 39 students from last year’s first day of school. The largest class at Princeton is ninth grade with 40 students and second grade is the smallest class with 22.