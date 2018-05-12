Area schools announce top graduates

The top graduates from several schools were announced Friday night during commencement ceremonies.

The Valedictorian for Pleasant View R-6’s eighth-grade class was Teya Cooksey. Jillian Simpson was named the Salutatorian and also received the Eckert Citizenship Award.

Jamesport Tri-County High School announced its Valedictorian as Lilly Simons and its Salutatorian as Macey Ward. Hayley Michael was named Gallatin High School’s Valedictorian, and the Salutatorian was Maelea Coulson.

Princeton High School’s Valedictorian was Lauren Cox, and the Salutatorian was Kasen Purdun. The Valedictorian for Gilman City was announced as Mitchell Sievering, and the Salutatorian was announced as Megan Cottrell.

