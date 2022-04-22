Area school competition results from the Missouri State FFA Convention

Local News April 22, 2022 KTTN News
Serving with Colton Roy of Trenton as the incoming State FFA President will be 1st Vice President Hannah Rice of Brunswick and Secretary Jodi Robinson of Richmond. South Harrison of Bethany student Kate Rogers will be a Vice President on the Missouri FFA 16-member state officer team.

In news from the FFA Convention Thursday, Trenton students receiving proficiency awards include Gracyn Rongey first place in vegetable production Jesse Huber-Bethards 2nd place in grain production; and Colton Roy placed second in agricultural processing.

Among activity awards for chapters, the Trenton FFA was recognized with a second-place honor in the category “Model Building Community.

Some of the career development events were held Thursday with more scheduled on Friday at the state FFA Convention.

Results involving area schools include the following:

Dairy Foods

  • Newtown Harris 4th
  • Brookfield 12th

Entomology

  • Gallatin 6th

FFA Knowledge Teams

  • Milan 10th
  • Chillicothe 11th

Horse Evaluations

  • Princeton 8th

Livestock Judging

  • Chillicothe 5th
  • Brookfield 11th

Poultry

  • North Harrison of Eagleville 9th

All of these chapters received a “group one” rating for their CDE category at the FFA convention.

