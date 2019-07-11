The Regional Nurse Practice Council, which consists of nurses from Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, is partnering with the Trenton Police Department, and Grundy County EMS to raise money for the local Backpack Buddies program by hosting a miniature golf tournament at Johnny Poppers Barnyard Mini Golf, located outside The Red Barn event center in Trenton.

Backpack Buddies provides healthy meals to children who qualify for free or reduced lunches throughout the school year. While the schools are able to help those children in need during the week, Backback Buddies steps in to fill those gaps on the weekends when school isn’t in session. In Grundy County, this program serves 110 children, and in Livingston County, the program serves 190 children. A total of twelve area school districts participate in these two county programs. It costs around $175 per child per academic year to supply healthy, nutritious food to those who sign up.

The 18 Hole Miniature Golf tournament will take place on Saturday, August 3rd at Johnny Poppers Barnyard Mini Golf outside The Red Barn event center in Trenton, located across Iowa Blvd from Wright Memorial Hospital. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. and should be completed by 2 p.m. Registration will last from 10 – 11 a.m. the day of the event. The cost to golf will be $10 per person.

A bounce house will be set-up inside The Red Barn and will cost $5.00 per child for unlimited use during the event. All children golfing or using the bouncy house must be accompanied by an adult. Door prizes will be drawn for throughout that event, and food and drink will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Backpack Buddies programs in Grundy and Livingston Counties. For questions, please contact Bev Shaul at 660-358-5729.