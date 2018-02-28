Area organizations to participate in Severe Weather Awareness Week

Next week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Cutter says that the purpose of the week is to encourage the public to think about the severe weather that could occur in the area, including thunderstorms, flooding, hail, and tornadoes, and what they should do in a severe weather event.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs says a statewide tornado drill is tentatively scheduled for the morning of March 6th at 10 o’clock to observe Severe Weather Awareness Week. He notes the Grundy County 911 Dispatch and Trenton will participate in the drill.

Trenton R-9 Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels says the school district will also participate in the statewide drill. Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright reports Chillicothe and Livingston County will participate by sounding storm sirens and testing the TextCaster System.

If severe weather is in the area March 6th, the drill will be held the morning of March 8th at 10 o’clock.

Briggs also reminds residents the warning sirens are only meant to be heard outside, noting the sirens are designed for persons who are outdoors to go inside to find out more about the weather conditions. He encourages individuals to use multiple sources to receive severe weather information, including a weather radio, a smartphone app, and local media outlets.

Meteorologist Joe Lauria from Fox 4 in Kansas City will also speak at the Hoover Theater in the Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library in Trenton the evening of March 8th at 6 o’clock.

Briggs adds that the program at the Hoover Theater is free and open to the public.

Like this: Like Loading...