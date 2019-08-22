Area organizations make donation to Backpack Buddies

The Saint Luke’s Regional Nurse Practice Council, Trenton Police Department, and Grundy County EMS presented checks totaling $4,717 to the Grundy and Livingston County Backpack Buddies Programs today, August 21. The amount will be split evenly between the two county programs.

The funds were raised during a miniature golf tournament fundraiser held on Saturday, August 3, at Johnny Poppers Barnyard Mini-Golf Course outside The Red Barn event center in Trenton.

Backpack Buddies provides healthy meals for the weekends to children who qualify for free or reduced lunches throughout the school year. It costs around $175 per child per academic year to supply healthy, nutritious food to those who sign-up for the program.