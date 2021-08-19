Area health departments update COVID-19 case counts

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Figures compiled by KTTN show the number of COVID-19 cases reported to the Grundy County Health Department are nearly 200 for a 30 day period, from July 19 through August 18. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Grundy County has remained above 40 for the past two weeks. And there was a period involving reports from August 11 through 16, which showed more than 60 active cases of COVID-19.

As the overall case numbers increase since testing began, the Grundy County Health Department has been releasing Facebook updates every two to three days. The most recent Grundy County report, dated August 18, 2021, shows 55 active cases out of a total case count of 1471.

The Grundy County Health Department is encouraging citizens to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and staying home if they are sick.

The Sullivan County Health Department, on Wednesday evening, August 18, reports 29 active cases out of an overall total of 10 88. Livingston County Health Department on Wednesday noted 53 cases were active with an overall confirmed positive total of 2188.

Mercer County Health Department, on Wednesday, August 18, noted 19 currently active cases out of nearly 400 that were either identified as confirmed or probable. Harrison County Health Department, as of Wednesday, had a dozen active cases out of 1,149 overall.

Linn County Health Department, in a report dated Tuesday, noted 20 active cases out of 1,789.

