Area health departments to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

Area health departments will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children.

The Daviess County Health Department will provide Pfizer vaccine to children five to 11 years old on January 24th and 31st from 1 to 4 p.m. Make an appointment by calling the health department at 660-663-2414.

The Harrison County Health Department will be open until 5:30 pm the evening of January 25th to provide COVID-19 vaccine to children ages five to 11. Schedule an appointment by calling the health department at 660-425-6324.