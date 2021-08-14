Area health departments report 44 new cases of COVID-19; over the counter COVID-19 tests making case numbers difficult to track

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four COVID-19 cases have been added in Mercer County since August 12th: one confirmed and three probable. The health department reports 195 confirmed cases and 194 probable cases. Eighteen cases are active, and nine deaths have been reported.

The Mercer County Health Department notes that the numbers are based on the information it is given. The availability of over-the-counter home COVID-19 testing has impacted the health department’s ability to conduct diseases surveillance. The department reports that there are a “great unknown” number of cases, which it reports makes it impossible to know how much COVID-19 is circulating in the community.

The Hy-Vees and Walmarts in the area and the Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Princeton have sold out of the over-the-counter home tests, but the Mercer County Health Department has not had an equal number of calls reporting results. The health department acknowledges that the tests may be sold to residents outside of the county, but that compounds the problem for all of the area.

Anyone testing positive using an over-the-counter test is asked to call their local health department and provide the result.

The Sullivan County Health Department August 13th confirmed 11 additional COVID-19 cases, which brought the total to 1,076. Forty-two cases were active, which was down nine from August 12. Thirty-one point four percent of Sullivan County residents had completed vaccination.

Five COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates 1,135 total cases as of August 13th. Twenty-seven cases were active. Nine hundred thirty-six cases had been confirmed.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 12 COVID-19 cases have been added since August 11th. There are 2,163 cases total, and 52 are active.

Twelve COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since August 10th. The health department reports 1,780 total cases, with 27 being active.

Related