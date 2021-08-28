Area health departments report 28 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ten COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since August 24th. The health department reports 1,813 total cases, with 23 being active.

The Livingston County Health Center reports eight COVID-19 cases have been added since August 26th, bringing the total to 2,222. Thirty-three cases are active.

The number of COVID-19 cases increased in Mercer County since August 26th: three more confirmed and two more probable. The health department reports 207 confirmed cases and 212 probable cases. There are 27 active cases and six current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Mercer County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms two additional COVID-19 cases on August 27th. Seventeen cases are active out of the 1,115 total. Thirty-three and a half percent of Sullivan County residents have completed vaccination.

Five COVID-19 cases were added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of the night of August 27th, there were 1,169 total cases, and 13 were active. There were 957 confirmed cases and 211 probable cases.

Related