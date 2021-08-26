Area health departments report 10 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reported on August 25th that it was notified of five additional COVID-19 cases for community members since August 23rd. One of the new cases resides in a home with at least one other positive person.

The cumulative total is 584, and seven individuals are actively monitored by public health. There have been 40 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 14 deaths.

The Putnam County Health Department will provide a third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on August 30th to residents who are moderate to severely immunocompromised. No Moderna vaccine will be available at the clinic. The health department notes it has requested Moderna vaccine and will schedule a booster dose clinic once that vaccine is received. Eligible individuals should contact the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429 to schedule an appointment for August 30th’s clinic.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms three additional COVID-19 cases on August 25th, bringing the total to 1,110. There are 18 active cases. The number of Sullivan County residents completing a COVID-19 vaccine series is 2,029, which is 33.3% of the population.

The Livingston County Health Center reports two COVID-19 cases were added since August 24th. There are 2,209 total confirmed cases, and 26 are active.

