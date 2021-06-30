Area health departments provide updates on COVID-19 cases; new COVID related deaths reported in two counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center on June 29th reported nine COVID-19 cases had been added since June 28th. There were 1,993 total confirmed positive cases, and the number of active cases had dropped by 10 to 31.

COVID-19 cases had increased by 12 since June 25th for Linn County as of June 29th. The health department reported the total as 1,681. The number of active cases went down 18 to 34. Of the active cases, 10 involved residents at least 60 years old, nine involved those 40 to 59, eight involved 20 to 39, and seven involved residents 19 or younger. Twenty of the active cases were female, and 14 were male.

There were 11 hospitalizations for Linn County. There were also three more COVID-19-related deaths since June 22nd, for a total of 38. The number of fully vaccinated residents was 3,792, which was 31.8% of county residents.

As of June 29th, 20 more COVID-19 cases were reported for Caldwell County since June 21st. The health department reported the total was 1,017. The number of active cases decreased by 12 to 19. There was one more COVID-19-related death.

The PCR positivity rate for Caldwell County was 19.3% for the week of June 20th through 26th, and the antigen positivity rate was 8.1%. There were 83 PCR tests that week and 99 antigen tests. There had been 6,572 PCR tests to date and 4,763 antigen tests. Two thousand three hundred forty-four residents had completed a vaccine series, which was 26%.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirmed four additional positive COVID-19 cases on June 29th. The county’s total is 891, with seven active cases and 16 COVID-19-related deaths.

