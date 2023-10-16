Area FFA members to receive National FFA Degree

Numerous students from area FFA chapters will receive their National FFA Degree during ceremonies on November 4th at the 2023 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. The national degree is the highest individual honor that an FFA member can earn.

Trenton FFA leads the area with eight recipients: Hannah Bowe, Haven Burress, Kidridge Griffin, Jesse Huber-Bethards, Kaci Persell, Gracyn Rongey, Colton Roy, and Rebecca Urich.

Other area recipients include:

Grundy R-5: Logan Matthew Foster

Princeton: Rebecca Kile

North Mercer: Kylie Gannan, Tori Meinecke, and Jared Price

Jamesport Tri-County: Jordan Marrs and Garrett Skinner

Gilman City: Gracen Clark, Sidney Gibson, Cameron Gregg, and Jolee Ward

Milan: Zack Banner, Blake Eitel, Marcos Lopez, Michael Pipes, Bobbi Ann Richardson, and Brady Sayre

Meadville: Cayla Kennedy, Wyatt Link, Rylee Meneeley, and Wade Van Dyke

Linn County R-1 (Purdin): Kelsie Lorton, Gage Seals, and Maesen Tharp

Chillicothe: Ellie Marie Barnett, Joshua Eckert, Abbey Hayen, Clara Leamer, Joshua Meservey, and Kolby Singer

Gallatin: Brianna Filley, Draygen Schweizer, Cloey Waterbury, and Olivia Woody

South Harrison (Bethany): Cooper Fenimore, Areona Hamilton, Katherine Rogers, and Courtney Starmer

North Harrison (Eagleville): Nick Babinski, Karley Koch, and Kamden Robertson

Putnam County: Vanessa Kay Bondy

Green City: Olivia Morris

Bucklin: Alana Burns

Tina Avalon: Trent Grossman

Braymer: Kerri Basham, Brenden Hunt, and Wyatt Kincaid

Polo: Kayla Larkins, Addison Lewis, Madison Rectermann, and Andrew Stone

Marceline: Veronica Vaughn

The National FFA Degree is awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experience (SAE). The SAE is a hands-on learning project that FFA members complete outside of the classroom.