Area FFA members to receive American FFA Degree at National Convention

Several young adults from area FFA chapters will be presented with their American FFA Degrees late next month in Indianapolis, Indiana at the National FFA Convention and Expo. Presentations are made to less than one percent of the overall FFA membership with the ceremony taking place on the morning of October 27th.



At the 2018 National FFA Convention & Expo, a record 4,255 FFA members will be recognized on-stage as American FFA Degree recipients. A complete list of those receiving the American FFA Degree can be seen by clicking HERE.

Six recipients represent the Trenton FFA chapter: Katerina Black, Mariah Fox, Emily Lynch, Seth Reeter, Tenna Roberts, and Derek Stimpson.

Others receiving their American FFA degree include Hayley Burnett and Skyler Reynolds of Gilman City; Austin Eckert of Jamesport; Katie Dailey, Cashman Hartley, and Lindsay Wyatt from North Mercer; Logan Easum of Cainsville. From Gallatin, recipients will be Dalton Swalley, Kaitlyn Bird, Thomas Rains, and Declan Schweizer. Green City will be represented by Samantha Reynolds. Tanner Bondy is from Putnam County.

There are 15 from the Chillicothe FFA chapter including Brady Bothwell, Sheridan Guilford, Cole Gutshall, Hunter Haakonstad, Kristina Hamilton, Kyle Hanson, Benjamin Jones, and Emma Leamer. Others from Chillicothe are Jared Loney, Sarah Mason, Kaylee Peel, Kade Plattner, Taylor Simmer, Zach Trout, and Madelyn Warren.

Only FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences are eligible for the American FFA Degree.