A few area FFA members have advanced to the final round of state officer interviews. The Missouri FFA Association reports candidates advancing include Anna Milazzo of Grundy County R-5, Rachel Holt of Chillicothe, and Sally Schmidt of Carrollton.

They will complete the interview process with the nominating committee via Zoom June 2nd. The announcement of the 2020-2021 state officer team will be made June 3rd.

Missouri FFA notes 30 candidates were selected for the state interviews this year.

