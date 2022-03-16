Area FFA chapters participate in annual “Lathrop Judging Day”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Area FFA chapters participated in the 23rd Annual Lathrop Judging Day on March 14th.

Online information shows Laina Ward of Gilman City placed first in Agronomy. Dillon Hartschen of North Harrison placed second, and Michelle Boswell of Cainsville was fifth. Others in the top 10 were Hannah Meighen of Princeton with eighth and Lily Owens of North Harrison with ninth place. For teams, North Harrison placed first in Agronomy, Gilman City second, and Princeton fourth. Putnam County was eighth, and Cainsville placed ninth.

For Dairy Cattle, Emma Roberts of Trenton received first place. Kolton Graham of North Harrison placed second, Brock Munden of Putnam County and Kira Jo Ertson of North Harrison both were third. Others were Jena Harris of Trenton with sixth place and Seth Weathington of Princeton seventh. For teams, Trenton placed first in Dairy Cattle judging, North Harrison second, and Putnam County fifth. Pattonsburg finished eighth, and Milan and Princeton were ninth.

For Dairy Foods, Levi Youtsey of Winston placed third, and Karsyn Ury of North Harrison received fourth place. Hayley Jennings of Gilman City finished 10th. For Dairy Foods for teams, Gilman City placed third, Winston was seventh, and Newtown-Harris was 10th.

Ethan Burnett of Meadville FFA was first in Entomology. Megan Christensen of Winston placed second, Emma Christopher of Gallatin third, and Anasen Wayne of Gallatin fifth. Jared Price of North Mercer received sixth place, Marissa Uthe of Winston seventh, and Allee Myers of Meadville 10th. Winston placed first in Entomology for teams. Gallatin was second, Meadville third, North Mercer fourth, and Braymer 10th.

In Farm Management judging at the Lathrop Judging Day yesterday (Monday), Cayla Kennedy was second, Wade VanDyke third, Kody Cokerham fourth, and Parker Hammond fifth. They are all from Meadville. Others were Madison Malone of Gilman City in sixth place, Kyler Preston of Gilman City seventh, and Peyton Taggert of Gilman City ninth. For teams in Farm Management, Meadville placed first, Gilman City second, Jamesport fifth, and Pattonsburg sixth.

For FFA Knowledge, Kenneth Broning of North Daviess and Karsyn Kleeman placed fourth. Braymer was fifth for teams, and North Daviess was sixth.

For Forestry, Jude Watt was first, Chase Simmons was second, and Vanessa Bondy was third. They are all from Putnam County. Noah Breshears of North Harrison placed eighth, and Tyson Gibson of North Harrison finished 10th. For teams, Putnam County placed first in Forestry. North Harrison placed third, North Mercer sixth, and Cameron eighth.

For Horses, Becca Kile received first place, and Klaire Buckler was fourth. They are from Princeton. Princeton FFA placed first in teams for Horses. North Harrison placed seventh, and Green City was 10th.

In Livestock judging, Nick Babinski was first, and Cole Kampman was fifth. They are from North Harrison. North Harrison finished first in Livestock. Milan was seventh, Meadville ninth, and Cameron 10th.

For Meats, Trendi Johnson of North Harrison placed first, Karley Koch of North Harrison second, and Karlie Waterman of Meadville fourth. Kaydence Coram of Meadville was eighth, and Wyatt Link of Meadville was ninth. North Harrison finished first for teams for Meats, and Meadville placed second. Cameron placed eighth.

For Nursery Landscape, the Gallatin FFA team received seventh place, and Cameron was 10th.

For Poultry, Kobyn Mallen of Cameron had first place, Kenzie Milligan of North Harrison second, and Alexa Young of Meadville third. Aubrey Simons of Jamesport finished eighth, and Carmon Fodyce of North Harrison finished 10th. For teams for Poultry, Cameron placed first, North Harrison third, and Jamesport fourth. Meadville was sixth, Brookfield seventh, Gallatin eighth, and Winston 10th.

At the Lathrop Judging Day yesterday (Monday), Jasmine Cecil of Gallatin placed first in Soils. Logan Raby of Polo placed fourth. Lucas Curp of Polo and Chris McLey were sixth, Presley Burke of Gilman City was eighth, and Levi Bolling of Polo ninth. For teams, Gallatin FFA received first place for Soils, and Polo finished second. Gilman City received sixth place.

