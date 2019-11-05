Area Elks lodges collecting deer hides to be processed into goods for disabled veterans

The Elks lodges of Trenton and Milan will collect deer hides from hunters to assist veterans. The hides are processed into leather wheelchair gloves and other craft items, such as belts and wallets, and distributed for free to veterans.

The hides can be brought to the east parking lot of the Trenton Elks Lodge and the Milan Elks Lodge or Foster’s Kwik Lube and Tire in Milan.

Contact Adrienne Littleton for more information on the Trenton collection at 660-654-1244 or Lee VanDusseldorp for more information on the Milan collection at 660-292-1252

More information about the Elks hide collection as a whole can be obtained on the Elks website.

