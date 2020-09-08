Area counties report updates on COVID-19 cases

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received notification of 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday, September 4th. The cumulative total for the county is 111. Twenty-two of the cases are active.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 Dashboard shows Livingston County with 339 cases, but the dashboard includes inmates at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Twenty-five cases are active out of 252 among offenders at the correctional center.

The Turning Point Church outbreak now has 25 cases.

There has been one COVID-19-related death in Livingston County.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports a total of 64 cases of COVID-19, which is up five from Friday, September 4th. Fifty-four cases are confirmed, and 10 are probable. Nine cases are active, and 53 have recovered. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Caldwell County.

The Harrison County Health Department’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows 96 total confirmed cases, which is an increase of two. Twenty-four cases are active, and 71 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Harrison County.

Forty-seven of the Harrison County cases have involved males, and 49 have involved females. The age range with the highest number of cases is 50 to 59 years old with 20. The age range with the lowest number is 70 to 79 with five.

