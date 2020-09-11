Area counties report increases in COVID-19 related cases

The Grundy County Health Department reports there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, September 10th. The total case count for the county is 127. One hundred six of those have been confirmed, and 21 are probable. Forty-seven are active. One COVID-19-related death has been reported in Grundy County.

The Livingston County Health Center announces it received an additional five notifications for positive COVID-19 Friday, September 11th, bringing the total to 120. Nineteen of the cases are active, and 101 have been removed from isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 reported for Livingston County.

The Linn County Health Department’s daily update shows a total of 105 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of four since Thursday, September 10th. Fourteen of the cases are active. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Linn County.

The Harrison County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard shows there are 101 total confirmed cases. That is up by two from Thursday, September 10th. Twenty-eight of the cases are active, and 72 have been removed from isolation. One death related to CovID-19 has been reported in Harrison County.

