Area churches to participate in Operation Christmas Child

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Several area churches are scheduled to participate in Operation Christmas Child, a project of the international relief fund organization Samaritan’s Purse.

The project involves shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, school supplies, personal notes, and a photo can also be included.

An area volunteer, David Hogan, noted items that should not be packed include candy, toothpaste, damaged or war-related items, food products, liquids, seeds, and vitamins.

Hogan suggests a donation of $9.00 per box, which goes toward shipping, ministry materials, training, and the Greatest Gift booklet. Shoe boxes are to be delivered to about 100 countries.

The boxes are to be collected starting on Monday through November 23rd at the First Baptist Churches in Trenton, Pattonsburg, and Corydon, Iowa; Cornerstone Church in Chillicothe, and Trinity United Methodist Church in Brookfield. Collection times vary at those locations.

Collection times at First Baptist Church in Trenton are Monday, November 16, from 9 until noon, Tuesday afternoon from 3 until 6, Wednesday between noon and 2 o’clock, Thursday from 4 until 6, Friday and Saturday from 10 until noon, Sunday, November 22, from 1 until 3 o’clock, and November 23, from 9 until 11.

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares