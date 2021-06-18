Area 4-H members to be delegates at National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Area 4-H members will be delegates at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia November 26th through 30th. Since last year’s National Congress was canceled due to COVID-19, 2020 delegates will also be attending.

Kaci Persell of Grundy County and Dylan Hamilton of Putnam County are 2021 delegates. Kate Rogers of Harrison County is a 2020 delegate.

The National 4-H Congress allows 4-H members to learn new skills, network with other 4-Hers, and participate in service-learning activities. Missouri 4-H reports attendance at the National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-Hers and a highly sought-after award.

Selection for the trip combines scores from a written recognition form and an interview. Twenty 4-H members from Missouri are selected to attend each year.

