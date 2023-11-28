April ballot in Trenton to feature economic development sales tax; city employees to receive cost of living wage increase

Voters in Trenton will decide on an economic development sales tax in the upcoming election next April. Alongside this, one council member from each of Trenton’s four wards will be elected next year. The City Council voted to grant a 6.5% cost of living allowance to employees of the city and Trenton Municipal Utilities. Additionally, a new starting wage for the water and sewer distribution department was approved.

In a roll call vote, the City Council decided with a 5-2 majority to present the sales tax proposal to Trenton voters. The proposal is for a half-cent sales tax on retail sales and includes the establishment of a five-member board to oversee fund allocation. Councilmen Lou Fisher, Marvin Humphreys, Tim Meinecke, David Mlika, and John Dolan supported the issue, while Glen Briggs and Calvin Brown opposed it. Councilman Duane Urich was absent.

Council terms of two years each will be featured on the April ballot. With terms expiring in the first through fourth wards are Glen Briggs, Marvin Humphreys, David Mlika, and Duane Urich, respectively. The candidate filing period at Trenton City Hall begins on December 5th and ends on December 26th.

Due to increased revenue from asphalt sales and a rise in use tax collections, the council unanimously agreed to a 6.5% cost of living increase for all employees. City Administrator Ron Urton mentioned that this figure matched the 2022 consumer price index. Following extensive discussion, the council accepted recommendations from Utility Director Urton and Underground Supervisor Kenny Ricketts to increase the starting wage in the water and sewer distribution department to $19.07 per hour for employees with a commercial driver’s license. This measure aims to make the department more competitive in today’s job market. Ricketts emphasized that the licensing levels provide employees with the necessary training and knowledge for the safe operation and maintenance of the drinking water system. However, the decision prompted reactions from other department heads who expressed concerns about their starting wages. The council members expressed their intention to review starting pay for other city departments during the next budget meetings.

A new sidewalk will be constructed within two years on the north side of Highway 6, stretching from West 4th Street to Dollar General. This project will utilize a city right of way. Councilman Briggs raised questions about budgeting for maintenance. The council adopted an ordinance to accept a federal grant not exceeding $139,000 through MoDOT’s Transportation Alternative Program, with the city’s match of approximately $35,000. The next steps will involve selecting an engineering firm, developing plans and specifications, and then soliciting and opening bids.

The council also approved a nearly $60,000 upgrade (ERP Pro10 Migration) to the billing and financial information system with Tyler Technologies.

Additionally, the council postponed discussions on updating the list of physically disabled parking spaces until the next meeting. The proposal identifies two parking spaces on East 10th Court beside the Elks Lodge, and there’s a consideration to add one disabled parking space in front of the Plaza Apartments.

Revisions to a policy about what informational papers can be included in bills sent to Trenton Municipal customers were also delayed. Mayor Jackie Soptic expressed the desire for input from all councilmen and Urton. Glen Briggs argued against including Hope Haven’s solicitations for curbside recycling customers in TMU bills, suggesting that inserts should be limited to communications related to the city of Trenton or TMU business. Previously, the City Council had defeated a proposed residential recycling contract with Hope Haven that would have required the city to continue collecting a fee.

At Briggs’ request, the Utility committee will consider removing the previously-authorized maximum amount of funds within the electric department, while maintaining a minimum amount to ensure reserves.

Administrator Urton updated on a property transfer to Shane Michael. A survey revealed it involves tracts of land south of Crowder Road, opposite the old electric plant. Michael will bear all related costs, and the city will soon record a deed.