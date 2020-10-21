Approval on water and sanitary sewer service policies to be recommended to Trenton City Council

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Trenton Utility Committee will recommend to the Trenton City Council conditional approval of TMU policies on water and sanitary sewer service connections.

The three-member committee met Tuesday evening to discuss the draft of the two policies, agreed to a couple of additional clauses, and will recommend them for final approval at a meeting of the Trenton City Council.

The intent of the water service connections policy is to reduce water losses by reducing leaks, maintaining meters, and improving service connections in the city right of way. It also allows TMU to work to reduce the number of water meters inside houses and to reduce the number of single point multi-user connections.

The intent of the sanitary sewer connections policy is to reduce inflow and infiltration in the sewer collection system. The additional inflow is caused by illegal connections of roof and foundation drains, leaking manholes, leaking and broken pipe joints, and poorly constructed and abandoned service connections. During wet weather,

TMU reports increased flow raises operating costs plus equipment wear and tear.

Reports were presented by TMU department heads and the utility director. Among those reports, Ron Urton reported Orscheln Farm and Home wants to purchase asphalt from the city of Trenton plant for use when paving the parking lot next month at their new store location. Urton said the purchase is expected to about 3,500 tons with the parking lot paving scheduled to begin the week of November 9th.

