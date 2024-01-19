Apply now for Trenton High School Alumni Association scholarship

Share To Your Social Network

Applications for the Trenton High School Alumni Association/Foundation Trust Scholarship are now available in the office of the THS Counseling Department. Once again, a $500 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Trenton High School in 2024.

This scholarship can be utilized at any college, university, or vocational/trade school. It is a one-time, non-renewable scholarship. The award can be applied toward tuition, books, fees, or housing and will be paid directly to the chosen educational institution of the applicant, upon receiving proof of registration from the Foundation.

The deadline for application submission is April 1, 2024. The recipient of the award will be announced at the spring awards ceremony.

The annual scholarship is funded by individual donors, graduating classes, and memorials through the Association/Foundation Trust for Trenton High School.

