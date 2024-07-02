Apply now for Missouri’s veteran deer hunts in November

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri State Parks, in collaboration with the Missouri Veterans Commission, is offering 35 veterans an exclusive opportunity to participate in a weekend deer hunt. The hunts will take place from November 8-10, 2024, at two locations: Mark Twain State Park (Hero Hunt) and Crowder State Park (General Crowder Hunt).

Veterans interested in this all-inclusive hunting experience will receive lodging, meals, and a hunting guide. Additionally, if deer are harvested, limited processing will be available.

To apply, veterans must pick up and return an application to their local Veterans Service Office by September 6. Locations for these offices can be found at this link.

Mark Twain State Park is located at 37352 Shrine Road, Florida, Missouri, and Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128, Trenton, Missouri. For further information, contact the Mark Twain Hero Hunt at 573-248-9985 or the General Crowder Hunt at 660-359-6473.

