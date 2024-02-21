Apply now for Leadership Chillicothe’s seven-month program

Share To Your Social Network

Leadership Chillicothe, initially established in 1989 by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, was designed to inspire the visionary leaders in Livingston County. It’s an intensive seven-month program where participants acquire knowledge and skills to become exemplary leaders in the community.

“Leadership skills are essential in both the workplace and the community. Chillicothe is proud to be a progressive city, but it requires leadership to keep our innovative spirit on track,” states Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce.

The program was revived in 2017 after nearly a ten-year hiatus, once again offering Chillicothe community members the opportunity to enhance themselves personally and professionally. Up to 15 participants will be chosen based on strict criteria. These criteria include motivation and interest in serving in the Chillicothe area, potential or current opportunities for leadership positions, willingness to commit time and energy to complete the program, and full support from the represented corporation/organization. Throughout the program, participants attend afternoon sessions focused on leadership skills, business and community issues, and the history and culture of Chillicothe/Livingston County.

“The aim of Leadership Chillicothe is to boost our participants’ confidence, knowledge, leadership, and interpersonal skills to become distinguished figures in our community,” states Narr. Leadership Chillicothe runs from April through October and meets on the second Tuesday of each month, except for the initial retreat, which includes a day-and-a-half session in April. The graduation ceremony will be held in October.

For a complete overview and a printable application, please contact the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce or visit The Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce website. The application deadline for the 2024 class is March 22, 2024. For additional inquiries, contact the Chillicothe Chamber at 660-646-4050 or send an email to [email protected].

Related