Apply now for GRM Networks scholarship program by Feb 23

Application deadlines for the GRM Networks Scholarship Program, the Youth Tour, and other scholarships available through GRM Networks’ partnership with the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) – the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, are approaching.

The GRM Networks scholarship awards up to $8,000 in scholarship money. This includes:

One $2,000 scholarship

Two $1,500 scholarships

Three $1,000 scholarships

Applicants must have an average grade of at least a “C” or 2.0 grade point average on a four-point scale, be a graduating high school senior, and be accepted by an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, trade school, or other post-secondary institution. High school seniors whose parent or legal guardian is an active GRM Networks member in good standing at the application deadline may apply. Immediate family members of GRM Networks employees and board members are not eligible to participate.

Students may learn more about the GRM Networks scholarship, and complete an application, that is available on the GRM Networks website . Applications for the GRM Networks Scholarship Program are due February 23.

This summer, GRM Networks will sponsor two high school juniors on an all-expense-paid trip to the 2024 FRS Youth Tour June 3-7 in Washington, D.C. Youth representing GRM Networks will join other students representing rural telecommunication providers from across the United States as they learn about legislative and government processes and the importance of quality broadband connections.