Apply now for GRM Networks rural youth scholarships

GRM Networks places great importance on providing higher education opportunities for rural youth, offering six scholarships annually through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program.

GRM Networks also collaborates with the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. This partnership aims to provide numerous additional scholarships to local students. Two separate applications are required for these scholarships – one for GRM Networks and another for FRS.

The GRM Networks scholarship program offers up to $8,000 in total awards, distributed as follows:

One $2,000 scholarship

Two $1,500 scholarships

Three $1,000 scholarships

Interested students can learn more about the GRM Networks scholarship and access the application form at this link. The application deadline is February 23, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

FRS awards several scholarships as well. Details about these scholarships and the application process can be found at this link. Applications for FRS scholarships must be submitted by February 16, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.