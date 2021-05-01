Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds Missourians interested in hunting elk in the state this fall to apply during May for one of five available permits. At least one permit will be for approved area landowners with qualifying property and the remainder for the general public.

MDC has designated a nine-day archery portion running October 16-24 and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 11-19. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions. All permits will be assigned through a random drawing. Only Missouri residents are eligible to apply for and purchase elk-hunting permits in Missouri.

Apply for the random elk-permit drawing May 1 – 31 online at this link, through MDC’s free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115.

MDC will require a $10 nonrefundable application fee for all applicants. Those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 permit fee. All permits are nontransferable.

To apply for an elk permit, applicants must be Missouri residents at least 11 years of age by the first day of the archery portion of the elk hunting season. Those selected to receive a permit must have their hunter-education certification or be exempt by age (born before Jan. 1, 1967) before they may purchase the permit.

To be considered for the elk-hunting permit(s) allocated to approved area landowners, applicants must have at least 20 contiguous acres in Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties and have their property information approved through MDC’s Landowner Permit Application before applying for an elk-hunting permit. Details can be found at this link.

Results of the random elk-permit drawing will be available by July 1. Applicants can check to see if they have been selected for an elk-hunting permit at this link by logging into “Manage Your Account” and selecting “View My Special Hunt History.”

For more information on elk hunting in Missouri, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website or view and download MDC’s new online Elk Hunting Digest at this link.

MDC will limit the random drawing to one application per person, per year with a 10-year “sit-out” period for those drawn before they may apply again.

The allowed hunting methods for each season portion will be the same as for deer hunting. The permits will allow for the harvest of one bull elk with at least one antler being six inches or greater in length. Successful hunters must Telecheck their harvested elk by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest, like for deer.

Missouri’s second elk season comes after years of restoration efforts of the native species by MDC, numerous partners including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and many supporters including local communities and landowners. Learn more about elk restoration in Missouri at this link.

During last year’s inaugural elk season for Missouri, all five hunters that were drawn harvested an elk. Learn more about their hunts, including tips for a successful hunt, from the April issue of the Missouri Conservationist article, “Talking and Stalking: Inaugural class of elk hunters share lessons learned,” online at this link.

