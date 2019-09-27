Applications now open for Mic-O-Say Scholarship

Applications are being accepted for the Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s Patrick L. Newman Mic-O-Say Scholarship.

The scholarship provides educational assistance to the Boy Scouts Tribe of Mic-O-Say members. The scholarship is not restricted by geographic location as there are Mic-O-Say members from multiple Northwest Missouri counties.

Those areas include Mercer, Grundy, Livingston, and Harrison counties for the Mahaska District and DeKalb, Daviess, Caldwell, and Clinton counties for the Crossed Arrows District.

The Tribe of Mic-O-Say is an honor society used by the Boy Scouts of America in the Heart of America Council and Pony Express Council. Mic-O-Say’s ceremonies, customs, and traditions are loosely based on the folklore of the American Indian.

The Mic-O-Say Scholarship honors Patrick Newman who was involved with the Boy Scouts and promoted the scouting principles of character development, citizenship training, and mental and physical fitness. The scholarship is offered through a partnership between the Mosaic Life Care Foundation and Pony Express Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Mic-O-Say members can apply by visiting Mosaic Lifecare Foundation website.

The deadline to apply is October 15, 2019, and you may contact Doctor Sandra Pettit Weber for more information at 816-271-7571.

